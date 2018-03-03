Saturday Savings: Hurry! Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots Are on Sale!

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 7:04 AM

ESC: Saturday Savings, Jennifer Lopez

BACKGRID

When Jennifer Lopez is off-duty, you can catch her wearing ultra-comfortable, fur-lined boots.

On set of Second Act, the triple threat took a break from working and switched out her shoes for the UGG Bailey Button Boots—a super relatable decision. Paired with grey denim, a red sweater, blue scarf and black puff coat, her camel-toned boots don't match, yet still look great with her ensemble. They're versatile.

Best of all, they're perfect for tired feet. UGG, and boots like the cult favorite, have build a reputation for comfort and warmth, no matter the weather conditions of your hometown. Lightweight, soft and plush, you can find them in classrooms, under the desks of corporate offices and in most homes. 

The only thing that would keep some for buying J. Lo's boots is the price. But, today, that changes.

The star's on-set chestnut boots are on sale now! Shop the trend below!

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

UGG

Jennifer's Exact Pair: Women's Bailey Button Boots in Chestnut, Was $165, Now $115

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Manolo Blahnik

Ostrava Shearling 105mm Ankle Boot in Camel, Was $1,475, Now $570

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Franco Sarto

Highland Faux Fur Trimmed Ankle Boot, Was $129, Now $70

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Taryn Rose

Massima Genuine Dyed Long Hair Lamb Fur Lined Pull-On Boot, Was $695, Now $399

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

WOOLRICH

Pine Creek II Faux Fur Trim Boot, Was $90, Now $45

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

GIANVITO ROSSI

Fur-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots, Was $876, Now $525

ESC: Saturday Savings Market

Dearfoams

Microsuede Two-Button Boot with Memory Foam, Was $40, Now $20

