Jennifer Lawrence Has a Drunk Alter Ego Named Gail

Everyone, meet Gail—Jennifer Lawrence's drunk alter ego.

The 27-year-old actress introduced viewers to her drunken persona on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Gail is the person Lawrence becomes after one too many drinks. Ellen DeGeneres showed a picture of the alter ego as a visual. When the host asked the Red Sparrow star why she named her alter ego Gail, Lawrence replied, "I didn't. She almost named herself. I think my girlfriends probably named her Gail—probably by the way I look. And it's a very specific drunk [look], too. It's not just like every time I'm drunk I turn into this."

Wanting to see if Gail could come out and play, DeGeneres had one of her staff members bring Lawrence a whole tray of cocktails.

"I can't. I really can't," she objected before reaching for a drink. "I'll take this one."