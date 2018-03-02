Donald Trump Calls Out "Alex Baldwin" on Twitter and Alec Baldwin Fires Back

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:11 AM
Getty Images
Donald Trump fired back at Alec Baldwin on Twitter on Friday after the actor said playing the president on Saturday Night Live was "agony."
Baldwin made the comment during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony," he told the media outlet about playing the commander-in-chief. "I can't. If things don't go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified—ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually—than Trump."
Trump was so quick to respond to Baldwin's comments that he misspelled the actor's first name, as well as the word "dying."
"Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch," he tweeted. "You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent."
Hammond played Trump on the late-night comedy show before Baldwin.
Trump quickly deleted the tweet and fired off a new one with the correct spellings.
Baldwin clapped back in a series of tweets.
Agony though it may be, I?d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we?ve all been waiting for.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018
And Mr President...— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018
please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.
(Hey, Melania...we?ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)
Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018
If this is mediocrity, give me more.
Nothing like starting the day with a good Twitter feud!
Will Kyle and Megan's Big Wedding Even Happen on The Arrangement Season 2? We'll Let Christine Evangelista Explain...
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!