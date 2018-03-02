Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Invite 2,640 Members of the Public to Their Wedding

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
The Royal Wedding is being democratized!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided they want members of the public to feel involved in their special day, Kensington Palace announced Friday. "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom," a spokesperson said. The couple has invited 2,640 commoners into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom—and their wedding guests—at St. George's Chapel, and to watch the carriage procession as it departs the castle.
Kensington Palace said last month that Harry and Meghan are "hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement," adding, "They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public."
Nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices will nominate "1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday. "The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities." An additional 200 people from charities and organizations the couple supports will also be invited, as will 100 students from The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St. George's School, Windsor Castle, as both institutions have strong affiliations with the Windsor Castle community.
Kensington Palace also said 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St. George's Chapel community, and 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate, will also receive invitations to witness the royal festivities.