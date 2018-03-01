Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice in 24 Hours

Someone at Tori Spelling's house is calling 911. 

It seems something is up at the actress' house because police reported to the Calif. home twice between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, E! News has learned. According to the watch commander at the Topanga Community Police Station, officers first responded to a call Wednesday evening after someone reported a possible break-in, but it was not a break-in. 

As the commander confirmed to E! News, police responded to the house again around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing and the commander could not confirm who made the calls nor the nature of the calls. 

Tori Spelling Through the Years

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott

Nancy Rivera / Splash News

Meanwhile, citing sources, TMZ reported that it was Spelling who called the police after suspecting a break-in, but it was her husband Dean McDermott coming home. The report also alleged that Spelling appeared to be suffering what one source described as a "nervous breakdown," though that has not been confirmed by E! News. 

The mom of five popped up on social media earlier Wednesday on none other than Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios's Instagram Story. It looked like the ladies were hanging out and bonding over a throwback T-shirt with Spelling's face on it from her 90210 days. 

E! News has reached out to Spelling's representatives. 

 

