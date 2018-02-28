Queer Eye's Tom Just Confirmed His Breakup With Abby and There's Nothing Fab About It

One of Queer Eye's most beloved contestants has some relationship news to share.

Less than a month after his episode premiered on Netflix, Tom Jackson updated fans on his love life.

"I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry like a baby every time I watch it," he shared on Twitter. "Just to let the world know, Abby and I are no longer together."

Tom continued, "She will always be the love of my life. I will always love her more than anything!!!!!!!"

In the first episode of the reboot titled "You Can't Fix Ugly," fans first met Tom who was described as a lonely dump-truck driver with a big ol' heart.