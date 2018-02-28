Coco's Anthony Gonzalez on How He Connected With His Character Miguel

Gonzalez, who's been singing since he can remember, also gave a lot of heart to the film's epic soundtrack.

"Well, I've been singing since I was four. I did do a lot of vocal warmups to sing but mainly what I was focused on was the emotion of each song, for example, like when I sing 'Remember Me,' it's a bit sad and 'Poco Loco' is happy, and 'Proud Corazon' is touching and moving and the 'The World Is Mi Familia' is just beautiful," he explains. "It was very easy to feel like what Miguel was going through because for example, while I was doing that [singing 'Remember Me'] I was thinking about my grandfather that passed away when I was six years old and he was very supportive of me. So I was thinking like I was singing that song to him. That was my mindset and that really helped a lot."

The film's songs are equally moving as they are powerful. "Remember Me," which was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The film also received the Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

This Sunday, Gael Garcia Bernal and Natalia LaFourcade will perform the Oscar-nominated song.

At the time of our interview, Gonzalez wasn't sure if he'd be attending the prestigious award show but regardless was elated about the film's nominations.

"I don't know yet," he says when asked about attending his first Academy Awards. "I really hope Coco wins. I wish the best for them. I'm very happy that it got nominated twice and that everyone is supportive of the movie."

While working with the film's phenomenal cast, Gonzalez said he was able to observe and learn from many of the actors who he's always looked up to.

"I actually learned many things about them because I actually got to meet them and see how they work," he says. "I actually did a lot of interviews with Benjamin Bratt and I learned a lot about him in all of those 60 something interviews that we did, because it was a junket. He speaks very well, and I learned that from him."