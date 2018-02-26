The Voice Season 14 Premiere: 6 Times Kelly Clarkson Totally Stole the Show

4. When she successfully navigated around having to ever say the words American and Idol together in a sentence: Kelly was quick to bring up her claim to fame as a reason why she'd make a uniquely excellent coach, but she did so without ever once uttering the returning competitor's title. Case in point? When she told backup singer Kyle Jade, "I know Blake has won a lot and I'm the rookie, but I'm just saying, I have won a competition."

5. When she shut down Adam with a withering line that we want stitched onto a pillow immediately: "That is a lie from Satan's mouth," she told the Maroon 5 frontman as they battled it out for the last audition of the evening, Justin Kilgore. Bonus points for landing the singer on her team.

6. When she walked away with more artists than any other team: Kelly did the damn thing, landing three singers to everyone else's two. Like we said, they ought to be nervous right about now.

The Voice's two-night premiere continues Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)