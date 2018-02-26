Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Assaulting a Police Officer

Heather Locklear has been arrested for felony domestic violence, E! News confirms.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a call of domestic disturbance in Thousand Oaks, Calif., at 10 p.m. Sunday. "Our deputies responded and contacted Heather Locklear at that residence," a spokesperson told E! News Monday. "She was uncooperative with deputies and battered our deputies. We conducted an investigation into the original call of the domestic disturbance and determined she had bartered her boyfriend. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She claimed prior to our arrival that she had been battered or injured. Although we did not see any evidence of that, out of an abundance of caution, she was transported to a hospital for evaluation." Locklear was booked at 1:03 a.m. Monday and released at 5:48 a.m. after posting $20,000 bail.

A court date has been set for March 13.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's rep for additional comment.