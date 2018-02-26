UPDATE!

Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Assaulting a Police Officer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Ventura County Sheriff

Heather Locklear has been arrested for felony domestic violence, E! News confirms.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a call of domestic disturbance in Thousand Oaks, Calif., at 10 p.m. Sunday. "Our deputies responded and contacted Heather Locklear at that residence," a spokesperson told E! News Monday. "She was uncooperative with deputies and battered our deputies. We conducted an investigation into the original call of the domestic disturbance and determined she had bartered her boyfriend. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She claimed prior to our arrival that she had been battered or injured. Although we did not see any evidence of that, out of an abundance of caution, she was transported to a hospital for evaluation." Locklear was booked at 1:03 a.m. Monday and released at 5:48 a.m. after posting $20,000 bail.

A court date has been set for March 13.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's rep for additional comment.

Photos

Mug Shot Mania

This wasn't the actress' first brush with law enforcement officials, of course.

Locklear was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The actress pleaded no contest to reckless driving, and the district attorney dismissed her DUI charges. She was sentenced to three years of informal probation, paid a $700 fine and took a driver safety class.

TMZ first reported the news of Locklear's latest arrest.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heather Locklear , Arrests , Legal , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tonya Harding, Ellen DeGeneres

Tonya Harding Is "So Glad" She's Not Competing Against Olympic Figure Skaters Today

Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Dyed Her Hair Pink

Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara React to 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Nominations

John Cena

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2018: Watch Host John Cena Announce The Favorite Movie Nominees

Joy-Anna Duggar, Baby Gideon, Son,

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Austin Forsyth

Hoda Kotb, Haley

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Reuniting With Their Kids After the Olympics Will Make You Bawl

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -