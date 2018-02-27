How JWoww Has Been the Voice of Reason On and Off Jersey Shore

Happy birthday, JWoww!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The Jersey Shore and Snooki & JWoww star and married mother of two often provides valuable advice to her pint-sized bestie, Snooki, and also tells it like it is in general, on and off-screen.

"In my house, I'm not just the hot one; I'm the big sister (with the big boobs). The one everyone feels comfortable coming to for advice," JWoww says in 2011 book The Rules According to JWoww: Shore-Tested Secrets on Landing a mint Guy, Staying Fresh to Death, and Kicking the Competition to the Curb.

JWoww Gives Advice on Partying: In her book, she states some unarguable truths, such as "Sloppy drunk is not a good look on anyone." She gives advice on drinking, saying you should "pace yourself" and "don't drink on an empty stomach." (She also includes cocktail recipes in her book, as well as tips on curing a hangover.)

In 2010, Snooki was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct. The incident was shown on Jersey Shore. JWoww came to her aid after she was taken into custody. After her release, Snooki said she wanted to quit drinking. JWoww gently tells her she can just slow down instead.

"On Thursday night, you want a glass of Pinot? There's nothing wrong with that," she said.

"Yeah, I think Pinot's OK," Snooki replied. "Pregnant people do it."

"Exactly," JWoww said.