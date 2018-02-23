Coppola Wines Returns as the Official Wine of The 90th Academy Awards

  • By
    &

by Hiba Bary | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, 2004 Academy Awards, Oscars

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

The countdown to the 2018 Oscars has begun and in one week all the A-list celebrities will be popping bottles, specifically 2,400 bottles of Francis Ford Coppola Winery wine, which serves over 14,000 glasses!

After serving drinks at this year's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, the winery will now serve their two limited-edition wines at the 90th Oscars, the Academy's official Oscars after-party, and The Governors Ball. The "Oscars 90th Edition" rich 2016 Chardonnay and classic earthy 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon have been featured in the winery's award-winning Director's cut wine collection.

As a 14 time nominee and 6 time winner in the Academy, Francis Ford Coppola customized these two wine bottles just for this year's celebrations.

 

Photos

Oscars 2018 A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

"The Academy Awards is a ceremony that honors daring, fearless, innovative storytelling, and in that tradition, we have developed two exquisite Director's Cut wines that reflect innovative excellence," says Corey Beck, Francis Ford Coppola Winery's CEO.

Originated in Sonoma County the winery strives for consumers to enjoy all the best things in life. In this case, it's taking home the golden statue!

The stars will have plenty to celebrate and sip throughout the night especially the cast of The Shape of Water with a whopping 13 nominations! Cheers with the stars and host Jimmy Kimmel on March 4.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Francis Ford Coppola , Sofia Coppola , Jimmy Kimmel , Apple News
Latest News
Sugar Bear

Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

Jennifer Lawrence

Watch Jennifer Lawrence Address Versace Dress Criticism and Dish on Amy Schumer's Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski

All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Justin Hartley Had a Hilarious Twitter Exchange About This Is Us

Brendan Fraser Explains His Break From Hollywood

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Expecting Baby No. 2

Blac Chyna, Mechie

Blac Chyna’s Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Talks Leaked Sex Tape and Rob Kardashian

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -