Lorde: I "Love" Jack Antonoff, but We're Not Dating

Fans got the "green light" last night to ask Lorde all of their burning questions.

While waiting to get dressed for dinner wearing only a towel, Lorde, who refers to herself as Ella, went live on Instagram to chat with her followers. A majority of the video was spent discussing her love for crafting (if anyone was wondering, she will be making a quilt on her Melodrama tour) and trying not to flash anyone on camera. (why didn't she get dressed? Oh, because she's "lazy.") The viewers were slowly diminishing, which led Lorde to demand "someone give me some juicy comments! Bring the juice."

Ask and ye shall receive!

A fan addressed the question everyone was waiting for: "Are you dating [Jack Antonoff]?"

"Guys, no!" Lorde quickly replied. "Jack and I are not dating...I love him. He's awesome, but we're not dating!"