Lorde: I "Love" Jack Antonoff, but We're Not Dating

by Amanda Rothenberg | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 10:23 AM

Lorde, Jack Antonoff

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Fans got the "green light" last night to ask Lorde all of their burning questions.

While waiting to get dressed for dinner wearing only a towel, Lorde, who refers to herself as Ella, went live on Instagram to chat with her followers. A majority of the video was spent discussing her love for crafting (if anyone was wondering, she will be making a quilt on her Melodrama tour) and trying not to flash anyone on camera. (why didn't she get dressed? Oh, because she's "lazy.") The viewers were slowly diminishing, which led Lorde to demand "someone give me some juicy comments! Bring the juice."

Ask and ye shall receive!

A fan addressed the question everyone was waiting for: "Are you dating [Jack Antonoff]?"

"Guys, no!" Lorde quickly replied. "Jack and I are not dating...I love him. He's awesome, but we're not dating!"

Are Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Rekindling Their Romance?

Putting aside the swirling rumors, Lorde has continued to focus on her music. 

Just two days ago, she was honored with the BRIT Award for International Female Solo Artist, beating out her fellow nominees, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Pink and Björk. Graciously, she accepted with a pre-recorded video since she is still on her Melodrama World Tour, which will continue through this year.

Although she has toured in countless cities in front of millions of fans (and Instagram lives in just a towel), she still gets nervous before a performance. 

"It's intense. It's such a departure from real life," she said. "You have to enter the sublime. It's a lot, but I love it."

