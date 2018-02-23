Inside Kylie Jenner's First Few Weeks of Motherhood

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 9:39 AM
It's been only three weeks since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster into the world, and it looks like the 20-year-old reality star is loving life as a new mom.
"It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stomi is doing each day," an insider tells E! News. "She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."
Being a new parent comes with its fair share of challenges, and Kylie isn't afraid to lean on her friends and family for help. The insider says the new experience has been a "rollercoaster" for Kylie but that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day."
"She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance," the source adds. "Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule."
As for Travis adjusting to life as a new father, the source said he is "obsessed with the baby."
"He can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]," the insider said. "He's working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."
While Kylie remained relatively hush-hush during her pregnancy, she's since shared several aspects of life as a new mom. Shortly after announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram, Kylie shared an 11-minute video about her pregnancy journey. The footage showed everything from her visiting the doctor and indulging in pregnancy cravings to celebrating her baby shower and giving birth.
She's also since tweeted anecdotes about mother-daughter similarities, given sneak peeks of the nursery and launched a Stormi-inspired cosmetic collection.
We can't wait to see more of Stormi's major milestones!
