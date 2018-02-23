Watch Mama June Break Down in Tears After Pumpkin's Surprise at the Doctor

This doctor visit is one Mama June may never forget.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new Mama June: From Not to Hot, Pumpkin and her boyfriend Josh find themselves at the doctor's office for a routine pregnancy check-up.

As viewers quickly realize, however, this appointment isn't just any appointment. It's the perfect time to find out the sex of the couple's baby.

"Me or Josh didn't want anybody or ourselves to know what we were having before the baby was born but I feel like now, it would mean more than anything to us and mama to find out what the gender is," Pumpkin shared in the sneak peek.

So what is this little baby going to be? It's a girl!