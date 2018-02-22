The Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley Reveals She Found Love After the Show—Who Is the Mystery Man?

Clare Crawley is no longer single!

Though The Bachelor Winter Games viewers saw Clare choose to leave on her own after failing to find a connection in Tuesday night's episode, the 36-year-old hairdresser has found love off-camera with one of her co-stars! (Sorry, producers!)

In the sneak peek from the World Tells All special, airing tonight at 10 p.m., Chris Harrison sits down with Clare to get all the intel on her secret relationship that started once ABC's cameras stopped rolling.

"The second I got back to Sacramento, checked my phone and I had a message from a guy," Clare said of how the hidden romance began, starting to cry. "Timing was so off, but it was so perfect for me because it was a man that just cared about if I was OK."