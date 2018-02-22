Brooke Shields Shares a "Pure Moment" With Paris Jackson

Brooke Shields had a special bond with Michael Jackson, and now she has one with his daughter Paris Jackson.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old model told the story of how she met Paris and the "pure moment" they shared.

Shields first met Paris when the King of Pop's daughter was just a baby. However, The Blue Lagoon star reintroduced herself at a recent show for Calvin Klein.

"She turned to me and goes, ‘So you're my dad's friend,'" Shields recalled. The actress then said, "Yes, I am" and shared a sweet moment with Paris.

"Then I waited a while and I looked at her and I said, ‘I really miss your dad.' And she looked at me and she held mine and she goes, ‘Me too,'" she recalled. "And it was just a pure moment."