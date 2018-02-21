Princess Grace's Grandson Is Engaged to His College Girlfriend

Another royal wedding is on the way!

Louis Ducruet, the grandson of Princess Grace of Monaco, is engaged to Marie Chevallier. According to People, which broke the news, his mother Princess Stéphanie announced the news "with joy" on Wednesday in a statement issued via the Prince's Palace.

According to the couple's Instagram accounts, Ducruet proposed on a beach at the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An in Vietnam. The two have been vacationing in the country. Dressed in an all-white suit, Ducruet got down on one knee and popped the question underneath a white-draped canopy. He also kissed his bride-to-be.

"Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet," he wrote alongside the photos. "She said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."