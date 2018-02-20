Watch Out, Dakota Johnson! Diane Keaton Gushes Over "Gorgeous" Chris Martin

Diane Keaton's idea of paradise? Chris Martin's face, apparently.
The iconic actress stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show on Tuesday, a week after the host's star-studded 60th birthday bash. Well, it seems Keaton, who was one of the many familiar guests at the celebrity-packed soirée, ran into quite a sight at the party.
"I'm gonna talk about Chris Martin," Keaton gushed to the audience. "He was with Dakota [Johnson], right—they're a couple. Got it? So, what I'm saying is—he's gorgeous."
As the actress continued candidly, "That face got better with time. He was wearing a hat like this—oh, it was to die for."
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
While the Young Pope actress certainly noticed the musician's good looks, she didn't quite know the man behind the blue eyes. "That's the other problem—I didn't know who he was," the Oscar winner admitted. "But, I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous."
However, it seems Keaton has since learned exactly who Martin is—and who he's romantically linked to. The Grammy winner and Fifty Shades star have been spotted out together on multiple occasions since sparking relationship rumors back in November, including recently during a beach stroll in Malibu in mid-January. As Keaton confirmed, the two later attended DeGeneres' party together earlier this month and are clearly in the midst of a romance.
As for Johnson's on-screen beau, Jamie Dornan, he's a "very nice looking man," according to Keaton, but it doesn't sound like she's quite as smitten with him.
"He's kind of scary, too, because of what he does to the girl—the Dakota girl," Keaton said, referencing his BDSM-inclined character, Christian Grey.
"Should I really watch it?" the star asked of the Fifty Shades franchise. "But, what's going to happen? Am I going to get excited and happy or...?"
As DeGeneres assured, "I know you and I think you'd like it."