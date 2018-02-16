Francia Raisa Says Selena Gomez Is Family After Kidney Transplant: "She Has My Blood"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez, Savannah Guthrie, Today

Instagram

Francia Raisa has opened up about the kidney transplant that helped save Selena Gomez's life.

The Grown-ish actress sat down with Harry Connick Jr. for an interview that will air this upcoming Monday, February 19 on Harry and talked about giving her BFF her kidney.

"Well, so our surgery was in June, our fans didn't find out about it until September," Francia told Harry (via Just Jared). "We wanted that privacy. It was a big surgery. She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends, I am not her family or anything. Well, I am now. She has my blood."

Francia Raisa Proudly Displays Scar From Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant on Red Carpet

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Francia continued, "She felt bad. We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family. I lost my grandparents when I was younger…Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it's been really amazing."

Selena and Francia revealed the transplant news in September, sharing a picture from the hospital on Instagram.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Selena wrote to her fans. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed."

Selena Gomez Gets a Kidney Transplant From Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa

Freeform/Aaron Poole

Talking about the recovery process on Harry, Francia shared, "It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."

She went on to discuss the surgery and her post-surgery scars.

"I basically have four scars," she told the host. "It was laparoscopic, those mothers out there who had C-sections, I feel you. I don't know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy! I couldn't get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling. I couldn't take a shower by myself, I had to have someone help me because I couldn't move."

She continued, "I'm a very, very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn't move for two months. Two months, I couldn't do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me and I have a dog and every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee and walking and I couldn't do that. It was really, really hard."

Since the surgery, Francia has proudly displayed her scars on Instagram and on the red carpet.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Final Few Months as a Married Couple

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: Everything We Know About Their Shocking Split

Lindsey Vonn

Everything Lindsey Vonn Overcame to Get to This Shot at Olympic Gold in Pyeongchang

Shopping: Presidents Day Sales

Best President's Day Sales of 2018–You're Going to Want to See This List

Jennifer Lawrence, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Even Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Know What's Going on Between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss

Marilyn Manson, Instagram

Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After Apparent Onstage Outburst

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther Hits Movie Theatres: 60 Actors You May Have Never Spotted in Marvel Films

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -