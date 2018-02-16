Alicia Vikander Jokes Her Breasts "Not as Pointy" as Original Lara Croft's

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft won't do as much poking around onscreen as her popular video game counterpart.

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress plays the adventurer in the new Tomb Raider reboot. Croft is as famous for her large chest, showcased in skintight tops, as she is for her butt-kicking skills, and her breasts appear super pointy in some versions of the video game.

"My breasts are not as pointy as the first Lara, but I had a clear vision of how I wanted to play her," Vikander joked on BBC's The Graham Norton Show on Friday. "I was a huge fan as a kid and whilst I was too scared to play the games when I was 10, I learnt all her moves."

Vikander told Vogue in comments published earlier this month that she wears a lightly padded bra in the movie, saying, "What little I have I kind of pushed up."