Bode Miller Apologizes for Blaming Olympic Skier's Struggles on Her Marriage

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Jose Cuervo
Bode Miller has apologized after receiving backlash for his Olympic commentary.
Olympic skier Miller, who retired in 2017, came under fire for comments he made on-air about skier Anna Veith's marriage at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea this week. During Veith's giant slalom event run, Miller and co-host Dan Hicks started to discuss Veith's knee injury.
"Yeah the knee is certainly an issue, I want to point out she also got married and it's historically very challenging to race in the World Cup with a family or after being married," Miller said. "Not to blame the spouses, but I just wanna toss that out there that it could be your husband's fault."
After hearing Miller's statements, social media users called his comments "sexist," leading him to later apologize on-air. Miller called his comments an "ill-advised attempt at a joke."
Miller went on to say, (via NBC Washington), "I do apologize. I was an athlete that competed after marriage, and I know how beneficial it is. I know the support team you need. On Valentine's Day, I did not mean to throw spouses under the bus, and I'm going to be hearing it from my wife, I know."
He also took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to clarify his comments.
"To be clear I was not seriously blaming Anna Veith's lack of results on her husband," Miller wrote to his social media followers. "It's a changing of priorities that is historically hard, male or female."
He continued, "I had the love and support of my wife while I was racing and I know it can be a huge asset. #happyvalentinesday."
What's your reaction to Miller's comments? Sound off below!