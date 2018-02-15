Bode Miller Apologizes for Blaming Olympic Skier's Struggles on Her Marriage

After hearing Miller's statements, social media users called his comments "sexist," leading him to later apologize on-air. Miller called his comments an "ill-advised attempt at a joke."

Miller went on to say, (via NBC Washington), "I do apologize. I was an athlete that competed after marriage, and I know how beneficial it is. I know the support team you need. On Valentine's Day, I did not mean to throw spouses under the bus, and I'm going to be hearing it from my wife, I know."

He also took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to clarify his comments.

"To be clear I was not seriously blaming Anna Veith's lack of results on her husband," Miller wrote to his social media followers. "It's a changing of priorities that is historically hard, male or female."

He continued, "I had the love and support of my wife while I was racing and I know it can be a huge asset. #happyvalentinesday."