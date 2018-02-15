Riverdale's Camila Mendes Sends Condolences to Parkland Victims After Hometown Mass Shooting

"My heart goes out to all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and for all the survivors who have to live with the trauma," she continued.

Thousands of miles away in Hollywood, Mendes and other stars like Josh Gad were overcome with grief and frustration over the tragedy.

"I am so angry tonight. I am so sad," the Frozen star tweeted. "I'm putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend's has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it's normal. It's not."

Hours later, Gad learned the child had died. "Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend's son passed away from his gun shot wound," he wrote to fans. "My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm so sorry our leaders are worthless. I'm so sorry we are bound to repeat this again."