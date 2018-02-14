Piers Morgan Claims Omarosa Asked Him to Have Sex During Celebrity Apprentice to Make "Lots of Money"

"Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously: 'Piers, do you want a showmance?' 'A what?' I replied. 'A showmance. You know, a romance on the show—we get it on together. Happens all the time on Apprentice. Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it,'" Morgan penned in his column. "I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed: 'You must be joking, you deluded woman.' She didn't take it well. 'What are you? Gay?'From that moment, she turned on me like a viper."

Morgan claims from that point on, she proceeded to make crude and offensive comments to him about his sexuality in front of fellow co-stars. Morgan brought up her alleged comments to Donald Trump in the board room and their contentious working relationship was chronicled during the season. "I can honestly say I've never been spoken to in my life like the disgusting, foul-mouthed, homophobic way Omarosa spat at me throughout the weeks of filming," Morgan alleged in his column.