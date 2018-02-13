Bethenny Frankel and Fredik Eklund's Real Estate Marriage Gets Rocky: "Is This Really Something I Want?"

Friends and business, the perfect equation for prosperity…or disaster. Looks like Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund are about to learn that the hard way. In E! News' exclusive preview of Bethenny and Fredrik, the two reality stars seem to have hit a rough patch in their real estate endeavor.
"I have a very big issue with you criticizing me," Fredrik says.
"I just think you're a little defensive. I just want to make sure you're totally engaged. I know you're very busy," Bethenny replies in the clip above.
Construction is currently underway for Fredrik and Bethenny and the third episode of their series sees the pair on the search for their next investment property. But Fredrik's choice of projects and upcoming travel plans make Bethenny question the stability of their new venture.
"Fredrik pursued me, he asked me to marry him in real estate life, and I accepted. And now he's not backing up any of his vows," Bethenny says in a confessional.
The two have it out on a New York City street (where most arguments occur when you're living in the city), prompting Fredrik to really consider their arrangement.
"Is this really something I want?" he says in his confessional.
Ahead of the premiere episode, E! News spoke with Bethenny and Fredrik about the new show and how it came together.
"This happened because we were already doing real estate and I was supposed to do another show about business. And I spoke to Bravo and said 'This is happening now. I'm buying apartments, I'm selling apartments, we're talking about doing something together. Just turn the cameras on,'" Bethenny told E! News. "So it sort of just happened. But not easily. it was a difficult show to make. You have two big personalities."
Bethenny and Fredrik airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)