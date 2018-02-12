Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: 2nd Celeb Evicted After Begging to Go Home

This celeb season of Big Brother is the flip floppiest season possible and we love it, even when the flip is absolutely not the kind we were expecting.

While the obvious choice tonight was to separate the alliance of Keshia and Omarosa, it quickly started to make more sense to take the opportunity to backdoor Shannon. And as much as we like Shannon, it really does make sense, along with the fact that we have not gotten the full Omarosa yet, and we refuse to let her leave before that happens.

While everyone else schemed, Metta played with inflatable ducks in the jacuzzi, and it was, in fact, the most beautiful thing we've ever seen. Either he's a brilliant strategist or just having a good time, and either way we're into it.