This Is the Lipstick Lili Reinhart Wears in Riverdale

When Betty Cooper isn't exploring her dark side in the hit show Riverdale, she's wearing a pink lipstick.

In contrast to Veronica's berry-toned beauty, the nude-toned hue offers a girl-next-door vibe that resonates with the cautious nature of the character.

"There's nothing really suggestive or edgy about a soft rosy lip and that's what we want," star Lili Reinhart told E! News, after helping to style teens for their prom with JcPenney. "When you wear a red lip, you feel seductive, empowered and a strong, whereas Betty doesn't really feel that on a daily basis...She is more of a neutral type of girl with her makeup, so the lip color that I wear is often really close to my actual lip color."