Lydia McLaughlin Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County—Again

Orange County is down another housewife.

Lydia McLaughlin took to her blog to announce she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County on Friday, marking the second time she's left the Bravo series.

"RHOC has given me a great platform and I'm grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break," Lydia wrote in the post titled "Hanging Up the Orange."

She continued, "Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don't see. I trust my path and I'm excited for what the future holds."