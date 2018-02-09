Lydia McLaughlin Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County—Again

Orange County is down another housewife.
Lydia McLaughlin took to her blog to announce she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County on Friday, marking the second time she's left the Bravo series.
"RHOC has given me a great platform and I'm grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break," Lydia wrote in the post titled "Hanging Up the Orange."
She continued, "Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don't see. I trust my path and I'm excited for what the future holds."
Bravo
The mother of three, whose been married to husband Doug McLaughlin since 2006, returned to RHOC for season 12 after making her debut in season eight. She was not asked to return for season nine, and addressed her first exit in her blog post.
"After season 8, I decided to take a break and write a book and have my third baby. That was the right decision for me although many people didn't understand why I would walk away," she said. "Gods plan is always good and it was the perfect timing for me with the launch of NOBLEMAN Magazine to return for season 12. I feel it is now, the perfect twist to once again hang up my orange."
Lydia, 36, added she has no intentions of making the role of "Housewife" for Bravo her full-time career.
"I grew up on TV and love the entertainment business. I can't help and be a little sad for my departure but 100% feel it is the best for me and my family. Lots of other dreams to make come true in my life and in no way do I want to make a career out of being a housewife. That just isn't me. Life is short and I choose to focus on what makes me happy and brings me joy."
She did thank Bravo and Evolution, and noted she had made "great friendships" during her time on the show.
"I treasure all my fans and appreciate all the love and support. I've been honored to be a source of entertainment and inspiration to all of you and I hope to continue spreading light and love."
Bravo
Lydia's exit comes just after Meghan King Edmonds announced on her blog that she was leaving RHOC after three seasons.
"Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I've decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she wrote.
In her blog, Meghan said she arrived at "this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more." The reality star cited the show's emotional and physical tolls as her reasons for exiting the long-running reality show. She's currently pregnant with twins.
Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County also starred Vickin Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and new Housewife Peggy Sulahian. No official cast announcement for season 13 has been made.
Bravo has yet to respond to E! News' request for comment about Lydia's departure.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)