Team USA Is Already Making History at the 2018 Winter Olympics: Here’s Why That Matters

To have had the opportunity to watch someone like himself or Rippon compete as an openly gay man would've likely had a dramatic impact on his life, Kenworthy told us. "I think I probably would've come out earlier because of it. Just having someone that you can relate to and identify with is what makes it easy," he added. "I think that for me, when I was in the closet, the thing that was so tough about it was that I didn't have anyone to relate to or emulate or look up to. So, to be able to see people that are out and competing on the world stage and also being supported and heralded for it, I think it would've made my childhood a lot easier. So I hope it does that for kids."

As a sign of how truly far things have come for LGBTQ athletes, Kenworthy has teamed up with Head & Shoulders as its newest Olympics ambassador, appearing in their "Shoulders of Greatness" ad campaign. "Their whole campaign is about all the pressures and expectations that people carry on their shoulders. And I think that as an athlete and an Olympian, I can definitely relate to that. And as someone that was in the closet for a lot of years, I think that when did come out of the closet, I really felt relieved of those pressures and felt free. I think that they captured that really beautifully in their commercial. So I feel very lucky to have been partnered with them."