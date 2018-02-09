Everyone Wants to Kill "Arrogant Son of a Bitch" King Robert in The Royals Season 4 Promo!

It's hard to be king.

Newly appointed King Robert (Max Brown) has a lot of enemies gunning for him in this just-released promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11).

"Do you know what the most disappointing thing about being king is?" Robert asks Jasper (Tom Austen) in the video. "You can't trust anyone. They all want what I have and they'll stop at nothing to take it from me."

Cut to what appears to be a public assassination attempt and his younger brother Prince Liam (William Moseley) saying, "I'll kill him before I let him deceive everyone."