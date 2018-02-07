Miranda Kerr's Husband Will Not Be Snapchatting Her Labor

Not everything needs to be publicly documented.

When Miranda Kerr appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to promote her KORA Organics skincare line, the pregnant model addressed some misconceptions about what will happen when she gives birth. Kerr, who has a 7-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, revealed in November that she's expecting a baby with husband Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc.

The Australian businesswoman assured Jimmy Kimmel that her pregnancy was "definitely planned," saying, "I was very happy—very excited!" Asked whether Spiegel will be allowed to document her labor and delivery on Snapchat, she said, "No. My husband's a very private man."