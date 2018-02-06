If You Slow Down Adele, Do You Actually Get Sam Smith? The Internet Thinks So

We all know that when you play The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" backwards, you may hear that "Paul is dead." But did you know that when you slow down Adele's "Hello"—you actually hear the voice of Sam Smith? Well that's what the Internet seems to think.

On Monday, @jesse21valona posted a video on Twitter playing Adele's hit record, 25, and the super sleuth slows the music down—we're talking way down—and the deep voice that's audible sounds a lot like the velvet-voiced "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer.

Posted just over yesterday, the tweet 57,656 Retweets, 118,216 Likes and over two million views.

Many commenters took to the Interwebs to joke that this was the new conspiracy theory—that Adele and Sam, both British crooners, may actually be one and the same super-person.