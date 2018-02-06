Jenna Dewan-Tatum Promises Her and Channing Tatum Aren't Perfect: ''We Fight Like Other Couples''

We've already pegged Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum as one of our favorite couples in Hollywood...but just because they may appear perfect to all of us, doesn't mean they are.

In fact, the actress opened up about her relationship with Health magazine, admitting that when people call her family "perfect" it makes her want to scream.

"I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together," she said. "We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."