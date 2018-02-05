The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes About Bekah Martinez's "Disappearance"

Kelly Ripa has a theory about Bekah Martinez being on a missing persons list.
Last week, the North Coast JournalFacebook page posted a collage of photos showing several people reported missing in Humboldt County, California. The post was captioned, "See anyone you recognize?" Facebook users then realized Bachelor season 22 contestant Bekah M. was on the collage of pics.
Additionally, the California Attorney General's website featured an entry for Bekah, which has since been removed. Bekah laughed off being on the missing persons list on Twitter on February 2, writing, "MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on The Bachelor??"
On Monday, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on their first show in the Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas and was asked about Bekah being on the missing persons list.
"Now there was news over the weekend that Bekah was on a missing persons list and was found because she was on The Bachelor," Ryan Seacrest said to Arie on the show.
"I think the PSA for that is call your parents," Arie replied.
Kelly then shared that she has a "theory" about Bekah's disappearance.
"Bekah is the girl you choose, wanna know why I have this theory? Because she went into lockdown," Kelly said.
