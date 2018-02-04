Jennifer Lopez Sports 8 Sexy Looks at Super Bowl Concert and A-Rod Is Her Biggest Fan

Jennifer Lopez showed off eight sexy looks as she took the stage as the headlining performer at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, a pre-Super Bowl LII show, in Minneapolis.

The singer's outfits included a leopard-print catsuit, a blue fringed mini dress and risqué lingerie.

The day also marked a special one for J.Lo; it is the one-year dating anniversary for her and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. He attended the concert with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Dancing With the Star veteran Derek Hough, the singer's World of Dance co-judge, was there too.

Lopez gave her beau a special shout-out before performing her song "Us," saying onstage, "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you."

A-Rod certainly acted like her biggest fan—he posted on his Instagram page a video of the group dancing and cheering on J.Lo.

"J.Lo, I love you," Derek said, then pointed at A-Rod. "He loves you."

"This place is on fire!" the singer's beau said, smiling intently and showing the packed Armory venue.