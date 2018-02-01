by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 4:55 PM
For Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez is her rock. And speaking of rocks...
J.Lo and A-Rod, a New York Yankees star-turned ESPN broadcaster, have been together since at least last March and appear to be inseparable, jetting off together on luxury vacations and spending time together with all their kids.
Lopez talked about her boyfriend in a recent interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi, as A-Rod stood by and watched.
When asked what makes Rodriguez her rock, Lopez said, "He just is. He's so supportive. I mean, he was at rehearsal with me last night till 1 a.m. and after he had worked his whole day, I work my whole day, then we go to rehearsal and he's like, 'What time will you be done?' I said, 'I don't know.' He goes, 'Alright, I'll just come over there and I'll do some work and we'll go home together.' That's the kind of support, like in this business, it's just a different kind of business, you know, and so, to have someone who understands it and wants to be there and you want to be there for them, it's a very special thing."
Many people have speculated that Lopez and Rodriguez might get engaged. Both have been married before.
"Is there going to be an actual rock? Should we apply some pressure right now?" Marfuggi said.
"No, I don't like to pressure anybody for anything," Lopez replied, laughing and looking at A-Rod, who smiled.
Last May, a source told E! News that Lopez and Rodriguez "are getting very serious and talking marriage," adding, "J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod." In September E! News' Sibley Scoles asked Rodriguez, in reference to engagement rumors, "Could the question be popped?"
"Jennifer's amazing," he replied. "It's nice, it's nice. You're gonna make me blush now! Now I'm sweating. No, she's an amazing girl."
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc.
Lopez made her latest comments on Tuesday after she and Rodriguez walked the red carpet at the launch of the Guess Jeans Spring 2018 campaign. J.Lo was recently made a celebrity spokesmodel for the brand and is the oldest Guess Girl, following supermodel Claudia Schiffer.
"I was surprised," she said. "Benny [Medina], my manager called me, he's like, 'Uh, they want you to be the next Guess Girl.' I was like, 'Wait, what?' I was like, 'Aren't those girls like 19 years old?'" Lopez said. "I was surprised, but flattered."
She also gave kudos to her beau's denim looks.
"Alex's jeans are always good," she said.
