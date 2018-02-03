DGA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 8:39 PM

Award season continues with the 70th Annual DGA Awards!

On Saturday night, the 2018 Directors Guild of America Awards, hosted by Knocked Up director Judd Apatow, celebrated the best in movie making and television for the non-televised award show, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event brought out many famous faces, including Greta Gerwig, Jon Favreau, Guillermo Del Toro, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, Jordan Peele, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Frankie Shaw, David Hasselhoff and Natalie Zea.

"What makes the DGA Awards so special for directors is the opportunity to connect with, and be recognized by, their peers – and this year, we'll have two powerhouse directors tailoring the evening's celebration of filmmaking with that in mind," Directors Guild of America President Thomas Schlamme said in a statement.
Check out the full winners list below: 

Judd Apatow to Host 2018 Directors Guild of America Awards

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film:
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"
Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentaries
Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, "The Vietnam War"
Bryan Fogel, "Icarus"
Matthew Heineman, "City of Ghosts"
Steve James, "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"
Errol Morris, "Wormwood"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film:
Geremy Jasper, "Patti Cake$"
William Oldroyd, "Lady Macbeth"
Jordan Peele, "Get Out"
Taylor Sheridan, "Wind River"
Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series:
The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" for "Chapter Nine: The Gate"
Reed Morano, "The Handmaid's Tale" for "Offred"
Jeremy Podeswa, "Game of Thrones" for "The Dragon and the Wolf"
Matt Shakman, "Game of Thrones" for "The Spoils of War"
Alan Taylor, "Game of Thrones" for "Beyond the Wall"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series:
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" for "The Thief"
Mike Judge, "Silicon Valley" for "Server Error"
Melina Matsoukas, "Master of None" for "Thanksgiving"
Beth McCarthy-Miller, "Veep" for "Chicklet"
Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for "Pilot"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series:
Scott Frank, "Godless"
Barry Levinson, "The Wizard of Lies"
Kyra Sedgwick, "Story of a Girl"
Jean-Marc Vallee, "Big Little Lies"
George C. Wolfe, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled
Andre Allen, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" for "Episode #2061"
Paul G. Casey, "Real Time with Bill Maher" for "Show #1527"
Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for "Joe Biden/Elton John"
WINNER: Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live" for "Host: Jimmy Fallon"
Paul Pennolino, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" for "French Elections"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming:
Stan Lathan, "Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin"
Linda Mendoza, "Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize Honoring David Letterman"
Paul Pennolino, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner"
Amy Schumer, "Amy Schumer: The Leather Special"
WINNER: Glenn Weiss, "89th Academy Awards"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs:
Hisham Abed, "Encore!" for "Pilot"
John Gonzalez, "Live PD" for "Episode 50"
Brian Smith, "MasterChef" for "Vegas Deluxe & Oyster Schucks"
Adam Vetri, "Dare to Live" for "Chainsmokers"
Kent Weed, "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge" for "Season Premiere"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs:
WINNER: Niki Caro, "Anne with an E" for "Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny"
Benjamin Lehmann, "The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special"
Lily Mariye, "Just Add Magic" for "Just Add Meddling"
Alison McDonald, "An American Girl Story: Summer Camp" for "Friends for Life"
Matthew O'Neill and Thalia Sodi, "15: A Quinceañera Story: Zoey"

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials:
Martin de Thurah, StubHub's "Festival" and "Machines", and Wealthsimple's "Mad World"
Alma Har'el, P&G's "Love without Bias"
Will Hoffman and Julius Metoyer, KitchenAid's "Anthem" and Ford's "Go Further"
Miles Jay, Bose's "Alive", and Squarespace's "Calling JohnMalkovich.com" and "Who is JohnMalkovich.com?"
Isaiah Seret, Samsung's "Growing Up" and "I Love You", and Kohler's "Never Too Composed"

