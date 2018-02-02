Listen to "Azukita by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo and Play-N-Skillz

EDM and Latin music fans, your worlds have just collided in the best way.

Steve Aoki joined forces with Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo and Play-N-Skills for "Azukita."

"I was working with Play-n-skills on some beats and some music, and then Daddy Yankee shows up in the studio with Play-n-Skillz, and they called me on Facetime. You know, I'm a big fan of Yankee. I've been playing his records for a long time, and he wanted to work with me. So, we were like, 'Alright, we're already working on music together, let's do something with the legend, Daddy Yankee,'" the DJ Tells E! News. "So we went back and forth, between Play-N-Skillz and me and we found a beat that Yankee loved and he went back in the studio and finessed some vocals. Elvis Crespo joined in and added some vocals because I was already talking to him about doing some songs too. So, there were a lot of different worlds aligning and it was all synchronicity, it's all about the timing on this one."