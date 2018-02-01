Gal Gadot's Pink & Red Outfit Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Look

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan
Why choose to wear red or pink on Valentine's Day when you can wear both?
Celebs are pairing the two hues for an impactful outfit on and off of the red carpet. Based on their looks, we're convinced this is the combination of the season.
Just take Gal Gadot. It's easy to fall in love with her red heart-shaped top and bubblegum pink suit. With natural-toned makeup and a red statement lip, the Wonder Woman star masters this feminine, tailored style, and demonstrates a bright and fun look you can wear on Valentine's Day (or any other occasion).
She isn't the only one wearing the holiday-inspired hues together. From Selena Gomez to Tracee Ellis Ross, it's become a Hollywood trend.
Get inspired! Check out how stars are wearing the trend below.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The black-ish star is red hot in a satin sweatsuit-inspired look, featuring pink stripes.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The "Rise Up" singer is a retro dream with this pink and red dress, paired with red velvet heels.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
This singer has mastered color blocking with long-sleeve hot pink top, a red pencil skirt and red heels.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
This red and pink combo certainly suits the actress.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Game of Thrones star takes a different approach, sporting a red and cream sweater with pink glittering design. The actress then adds pink pants and glitter shoes to create an outfit you cannot miss.
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
With a more subtle approach, the Handmaid's Tale actress pairs her blush-toned dress with red velvet heels and a red lip.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
This singer adds a green clutch to her red and pink combo to create this standout red carpet outfit.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The actress opts for a red and pink gown, and it's perfect on the red carpet.
