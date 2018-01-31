George Clooney First Met Amal Clooney Without Having to Leave the House

George Clooney didn't even leave his house the day he met the love of his life, Amal Clooney. Also, his parents were there.

The 56-year-old Oscar winning actor, formerly one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood, and his 39-year-old wife, an international human rights attorney, have been married since 2014 and are parents to 7-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

George recalled meeting Amal, formerly known as Amal Alamuddin, in 2013 at his home in Lake Como, Italy, in an interview with David Letterman on his new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

"I didn't leave the house," the actor said. "No, it's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'"

"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really, I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me," George said. "I just thought, you know, we were buddies."

"Let's be frank, who really would want to go out with you? Letterman joked.