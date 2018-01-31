George Clooney First Met Amal Clooney Without Having to Leave the House

Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Welcome Sofia Carson to The Perfectionists' Family
George Clooney didn't even leave his house the day he met the love of his life, Amal Clooney. Also, his parents were there.
The 56-year-old Oscar winning actor, formerly one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood, and his 39-year-old wife, an international human rights attorney, have been married since 2014 and are parents to 7-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
George recalled meeting Amal, formerly known as Amal Alamuddin, in 2013 at his home in Lake Como, Italy, in an interview with David Letterman on his new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
"I didn't leave the house," the actor said. "No, it's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'"
"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really, I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me," George said. "I just thought, you know, we were buddies."
"Let's be frank, who really would want to go out with you? Letterman joked.
Last June, George's father Nick Clooney told People that he and his wife Nina Clooney were with the actor on the day he met Amal. He said she had tagged along to a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013.
"Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," Nick said. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness."
"By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, 'Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'" he said.
George told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview posted in September that he met Amal in Lake Como in July 2013. He said she was passing through on her way to Cannes with a mutual friend.
"I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart," he said. "Then she sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives, and over a period of time it became clear we were more than just friends."
He said that the following October, he invited Amal to visit him at London's Abbey Road Studios, where he was supervising the recording of the score for his 2014 release Monuments Men.
"That was a good first date," he says. "Then we went for dinner."
He said he remained in London for six weeks and that the two then spent Christmas together in Cabo San Lucas, then went on a safari in Kenya.
In February 2014, he began planning his proposal. He popped the question at home in April.