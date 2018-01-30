It's a Royal Reunion! Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet With the Swedish Royal Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William are joining forces with the Swedish royal family!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had quite the day so far. They started the morning off by playing around in the snow in Stockholm and later transitioned into more appropriate attire for a fancy luncheon at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

The lunch was hosted by King Carl KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, while Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel also attended.

As is standard during royal reunions, all six royals posed for a photo in which Duchess Kate's growing baby bump was visible under her emerald green frock!