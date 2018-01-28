Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Were M.I.A. at the 2018 Grammys

It's music biggest night, which usually means music's biggest stars are out in full force, but this year not all of the top music makers were at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
First off, British singer Ed Sheeran, who recently got engaged, was missing in action and did not accept his Grammy for his win for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape of You." Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee turned up to perform their chart-topping tune "Despacito," but Justin Bieber was nowhere to be found for the performance.
But those two popstars weren't the only superstar singers who dipped out, ditched or didn't show or didn't go to the glittering awards show hosted for a second time by James Corden. For the first time in 15 years, the Los Angeles-based award show was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Find out who else missed the 2018 Grammy Awards...
Halsey had a weekend away from the spotlight and in the woods.
The "Bad at Love" singer posted a photo of herself on a couch with slew of books and wrote, "Spending Grammy weekend at a cabin in the woods but still supporting #TimesUP with my white roses :) Love seeing everyone on the carpet with theirs. Good luck to all my amazingly talented friends who are nominated this year!"
Justin Timberlake, who is preparing for his Super Bowl performance next weekend, didn't make the star-studded event but did give huge shout out to his "Holy Grail" collaborator, Jay-Z.
The "Mirrors" singer shared a quote from Jay at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party, in which Bey's main man said, "In this industry, for the things we uphold and we love and we treasure and we respect, we have to get involved. I stand up here on the shoulders of all the beautiful people who inspired me. So like all of the people that came before us, it is our duty to make sure that not only are we making the greatest art, we uphold and support each other and the things that are super real."
Timberlake added that he was, "So inspired by Jay’s words from last night’s pre-Grammy party (Congrats HOV!!) and it reminded me of times like this. I wish I could be there to support all of the artists on what will undoubtedly be a special night tonight. Sending love to the nominees, performers and everyone there! #Grammys."
Right before the Grammys kicked off, John Mayer posted a photo from what appears to be the office of the animated show Cartoon Network's Rick and Morty, along with the caption, "Office Hours."
