Stevie Nicks Gets Emotional When Remembering Tom Petty Ahead of 2018 Grammys

Stevie Nicks is paying tribute to a musician she will never forget.

While accepting the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year Award alongside her Fleetwood Mac bandmates, the singer took time to remember Tom Petty who passed away last October.

"The loss of Tom Petty has just about broken my heart," she told the packed crowd inside the Radio City Music Hall. "He was not only a good man to go down the river with as Johnny Cash said but he was a great father and a great friend. He was one of my best friends. My heart will never get over this."

Stevie also revealed that Tom's daughter Adria Petty was at the venue and came to New York City yesterday to be part of the special event.

"He did the MusiCares thing last year and he spent a lot of time after that night talking about how important it was to him and maybe he was talking about it because Tom was ill," Stevie explained. "He was not well and he fought his way through that tour. He should have canceled. He should have just gone home and go to the hospital. But not Tom, he was going to go down that river."