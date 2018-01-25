Erika Jayne Performs "Fighter"—in Front of Christina Aguilera!—on Lip Sync Battle

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 7:53 AM

Suddenly it's 2003 again. 

At least, it is over on Lip Sync Battle. In a sneak peek of the show's upcoming episode on Thursday night, it's girl power all the way for competitor and reality maven Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, who is no stranger to the recording studio herself, channeled her inner Christina Aguilera for a fierce rendition of "Fighter." The best part? Aguilera herself was there to watch. 

Perched on a throne, the iconic songstress got into the groove of Jayne's performance as she pumped her fist in the air and sang along to the chart-topping hit. Meanwhile, the performer was clad in a look à la "Dirrty" Aguilera, with long braided platinum locks and a black leather ensemble. 

"Why that song?" LL Cool J asked Jayne. 

"It spoke to me. I'm a fighter. She's a fighter. We're all fighters," she told the co-host. 

While it looks like the performance got a stamp of approval from the guest of honor herself, Jayne has some stiff competition from Taye Diggs, who got all dressed up to perform Aguilera's throwback track, "Candyman"—and when we say dressed up, we mean it. 

The Broadway star got dolled up in an itty bitty sailor suit, blond wig and platform heels. "For some reason, I am fixated on the socks," Teigen said, pointing out Diggs' ruffled footwear. 

Meanwhile, Aguilera nearly fainted. 

The full performances debut Thursday night on Paramount Network at 10/9c. 

