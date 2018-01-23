2018 Oscars: Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep and More Stars React to Their Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 7:02 AM

After Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the 2018 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, celebrities took to social media to express their excitement over this year's nominees.

The Shape of Water proved to be the big contender with 13 nominations. Sally Hawkins, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the film, referred to the recognition as "truly humbling."

"This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film," part of her statement read.  "I am here because of the greatness of others.  I stand on the shoulders of giants. [Director] Guillermo [del Toro] handed me a gift with this role, this film. I am so delighted for us all. To be honored by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling."

Meryl Streep, who is also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in The Post, shared her enthusiasm, as well.

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history," she said via a statement. "Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart." 

The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards for the second year in a row.

