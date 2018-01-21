Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Stays a Kid, Including Wearing Converse at the 2018 SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown isn't lights, camera, action all the time.
The 13-year-old actress chatted with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards during which she revealed a little bit about her normal life beyond Hollywood and awards season.
"My little sister—she's 6—I go and play Barbie dolls with her. It's like the most fun," she revealed. "Or I got and play in the garden with my dog. It's that simple."
In fact, Millie's whole SAG Awards look was very young and fun. Aside from her adorable top-knot buns, she donned a pink, sparkly Calvin Klein gown, which she accessorized with Converse!
"Gotta keep it stylish!" she laughed, adding that the shoes help to get her dance on after the show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Speaking of, Millie is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, but no matter if she wins or loses, she'll always dance!
"It's fun to go to the parties. I love to dance. That's why I brought these," she said, pointing to her shoes.
But her favorite way to celebrate is with her family.
"I'll probably go back to my hotel room and eat pizza and watch a movie with my family," she explained.
She also dished about the time she met Drake at one of his concerts.
"Drake is my man!" she exclaimed. "I love Drake! [The] moment was amazing. I was in his dressing room with my whole family. He invited me to the show, and I was like, 'Just wanted to say hi!' And he was like, 'Oh my god!'"
She continued, "He was having a fan boy moment. He was having a fan girl moment. And I'll never forget it. It was a Drake moment!"
Finally, if Millie had to pick the top three people who've inspired her the most in her career, she listed: Audrey Hepburn, Angelina Jolie and Jodie Foster.
But she also shouted out to her "best friend" Maddie Ziegler for inspiring her. "I was like, 'If she could do it, I feel like could do it!"
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," today at 10 a.m. in AU