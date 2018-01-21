Catch the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Olivia Munn, Gaten Matarazzo & More at the 2018 SAG Awards: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:42 PM

Ready for another dose of behind the scenes award show moments from your favorite stars?! We sure are!

The 2018 SAG Awards are here and that means more makeup chair selfies, limo ride videos and plenty of outfit snapshots to fill your timelines.

Thanks to Instagram we were able to check out Olivia Munn's pre-show glam and get an inside look at host, Kristen Bell's award show prep.

Did you catch Gina Rodriguez's celebration of the #TimesUP movement with a pin fastened to her gown as she rode to the show with Jane The Virgin co-star Yael Grobglas?  Or how about Milo Ventimiglia's classy suit and bow tie as he snapped a selfie en route to the big event?  What about Gaten Matarazzo looking dapper on the SAG Awards red carpet? Whether it's a pre-show selfie or a group snap inside the event, we've got the lowdown on all the social media worthy moments from the 2018 SAG Awards!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts. Check out the pics below!

