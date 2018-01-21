All of the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2018 SAG Awards Dress

REX/Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic just set the 2018 SAG Award red carpet standard with a three-toned metallic gown.
The E! host was one of the first to appear on the carpet, in anticipation of an exciting list of celebrity guests. As a red carpet pro, her metallic look shined bright against the SAG backdrop, making us even more excited for the fashion to come.
Her silver, gold and black beaded gown from the Steven Khalil Spring 2018 Couture collection features a geometrical print that accentuates the silhouette of the dress. The high neckline, bodice, cold shoulders and skirt present different sequences of beads to catch your eye no matter where you're standing in relation to her—an important attribute for the Live from the Red Carpet host. Moving from the top to bottom, the garb becomes increasingly sheer, allowing onlookers to see a shadow of her legs and shoes.
As for accessories, the star went light with stackable diamond rings and high heel sandals, making her dress the star of her ensemble.
Although we saw Giuliana wearing a long textured ponytail at the Golden Globes, she changed up her beauty for tonight's red carpet. To complement her sparkling gown, the star opted for a super straight, shoulder-length bob with a middle part. Like her dress, the color of her hair gets lighter towards the ends. Then, she finished her look with a golden smoky eye, wispy lashes and nude lipstick.
All together her look is well-balanced and a standing example of how to dress for the red carpet.
