Zoë Kravitz Rethinks the LBD & More Best Dressed Stars

This week, celebrity fashion will give you chills...the good kind.
While the weather remains cold, stars are warming things up with creative, weather-proof ensembles. Layering is key, thanks to looks from Victoria Beckham, Storm Reid and Meghan Markle. While Victoria and Meghan showed the appeal of turtlenecks and trench coats, Storm offered a youthful approach with a button-down top under overalls.
Zoë Kravitz and Adriana Lima, on the other hand, demonstrated how to dress up in winter style. While both stars opted for black, Zoe made us rethink the LBD (read: little black dress) with a strapless mini dress, featuring a scoop neckline and unique hem. The American Beauty Star chose a longer dress with a high slit, then finished the look with a cropped fur jacket.
Whether you're dressing up or staying casual, there are plenty of celebrity looks that will inspire your winter wardrobes. Take a look below!
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The engaged star was a sight to see while wearing black head-to-toe with a forest green saddle bag.
Mimmo Carreiro/IPA/INSTARimages.com
Va va voom! The Grammy-nominated pop star stunned in a pale pink maxi dress and fur coat. To finish the look, she added rose-tinted smoky eye makeup, bold lashes and a black hair accessory—epic.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The designer has mastered layering with a burgundy turtleneck, striped button-down top, oversized mustard pants and tan overcoat at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
This look is as romantic as the wall of roses behind it. In honor of the Cle de Peau Beaute Brand Relaunch, the actress wore a lace slip dress, designed by Ermanno Scervino, and René Caovilla's black suede sandals.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The Wrinkle in Time actress attended a Stella McCartney event wearing button-down shirt with a tinted collar under overalls. To take her youthful look to the next level, she paired with embellished, hip-length braids and a multicolored purse.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
This supermodel knows how to create a standout off-duty look. With a leather trench coat, black turtleneck, leggings and knee-high boots, she's just as comfortable as chic, especially after adding a fun scarf, metallic bag and large sunglasses.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
The style influencer is a boss with a menswear-inspired dress and golden accessories.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
The American Beauty Star host's ensemble drips in luxury with her fur crop jacket, high-slit velvet dress and embellished earrings and shoes.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The actress steals the show at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 event with a peach leather co-ords, white ruffled blouse, white sandals and a bronze bag.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The Big Little Lies star's LBD is brilliant, especially with her statement earrings and black suede pumps.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The actress is sensational in her sparkling gown, shoulder-length bob and red lip.
