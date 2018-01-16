Matt Damon's 2018 Super Bowl Ad Will Inspire You to Drink Beer for a Good Cause

The 2018 Super Bowl wants to help solve the global water crisis.

Matt Damonstars in Stella Artois and Water.org's ad airing during the massive football spectacular, and E! News has a look at the 30-second clip encouraging Americans to "Make Their Super Bowl Party Matter" by stocking up on the Belgian pilsner.

From now until April 15, every purchase of a Stella Artois 12-pack will help Water.org (which Damon co-founded in 2015) in providing a year of clean water to someone in the developing world. The same goes for ordering Stella Artois at bars, and every purchase of a limited-edition Stella Artois Chalice will offer five years of clean water for one person.

Between shots of running water, Damon shares, "Millions of people in the developing world walk up to six hours every day for water. This Chalice can change that. If just one percent of you watching this buys one, we can give clean water to one million people for five years."