Jennifer Garner's ''Pretend Cooking Show'' Will Make You Actually Hungry

She's a superstar, a super mom and now she's a super chef—or at least pretending to be!

On Saturday, mom of three Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram to post a hilarious and pretty adorable video of her self in her jammies starring in something she calls "Pretend Cooking Show."

In episode two, the 45-year-old actress makes English muffins from scratch and tries to teach her audience how to do the same in a three-minute video morsel. We have a feeling Violet, Seraphina and Samuel will love digging into these!

"Birdie is an enthusiastic participant in the kitchen," the actress jokes to the camera and then panned down to her Golden Retriever. "I wish I could have one right now, but I'm doing this movie and I'm not supposed to eat carbs."

Along with the video, Jennifer writes, "Pretend Cooking Show, Episode 2: @huckcafe English Muffins by @zoenathanloeb. You can see the full episode, in all its floury glory, on my Facebook. #icrackmyselfup #pretendcookingshow #notaprettybaker."

Jen's first cooking video was last month and she made honey wheat bread.

Hey Food Network, we may have just found your next star!